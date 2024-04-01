AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE WTRG opened at $37.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

