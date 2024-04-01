AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $337.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.79. The company has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $236.87 and a 1-year high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

