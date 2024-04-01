AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI opened at $159.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.73. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.