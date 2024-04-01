AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

RSP opened at $169.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.95 and its 200-day moving average is $152.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

