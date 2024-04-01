AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $114.96 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $115.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

