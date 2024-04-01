AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,041 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

MO opened at $43.62 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

