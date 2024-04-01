AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 459 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.
Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:NAPR opened at $45.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88.
About Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April
The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is Rumble Revving Up for Growth or Just Sputtering?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms Its Guidance, Time to Buy?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.