AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 953 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,866,000 after buying an additional 100,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after acquiring an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL opened at $101.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

