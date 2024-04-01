Alliance Wealth Management Group Invests $381,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after acquiring an additional 368,898 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after acquiring an additional 569,850 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $292.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.23 and its 200-day moving average is $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

