Alliance Wealth Management Group Purchases Shares of 29,684 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 29,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,178,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.3% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $525.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $507.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $400.45 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
