Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,195 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $5,412,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 51,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 72,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,312 shares of company stock worth $37,268,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

GOOG opened at $152.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $155.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.