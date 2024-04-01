Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.2% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 72,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,312 shares of company stock worth $37,268,315. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $152.26 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.