Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $938,000. Whelan Financial boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 2,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,312 shares of company stock worth $37,268,315 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0 %

GOOGL opened at $150.93 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.78 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

