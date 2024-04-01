Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Constant Guidance Financial LLC

Constant Guidance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Whelan Financial lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 2,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $150.93 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.78 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.33.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.48.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,312 shares of company stock valued at $37,268,315. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

