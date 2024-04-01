Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,619,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,221,000 after acquiring an additional 101,810 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 33,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 42,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,312 shares of company stock valued at $37,268,315 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $150.93 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.78 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

