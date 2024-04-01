AMI Asset Management Corp Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $157.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $292.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.57.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

