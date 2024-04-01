Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.1% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

MCD stock opened at $281.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.95.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.