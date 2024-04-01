Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 531 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $438.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.85 and a 1 year high of $440.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.88 and a 200 day moving average of $368.87.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.83.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

