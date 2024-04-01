Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $2,083,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $454.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.98.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

