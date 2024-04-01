Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.6% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $777.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $334.58 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $737.05 and its 200 day moving average is $639.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

