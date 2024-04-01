Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.4% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.84.

American Express Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $227.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $231.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.62. The company has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

