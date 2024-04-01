Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.1% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.60.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

MCD stock opened at $281.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.02 and its 200-day moving average is $280.95. The company has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

