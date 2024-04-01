Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.6% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after buying an additional 642,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $777.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $334.58 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $737.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $639.53. The stock has a market cap of $739.19 billion, a PE ratio of 134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

