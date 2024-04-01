Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $99.43 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.05.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

