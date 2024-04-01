Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.6% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,325.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,277.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,069.89.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,810 shares of company stock worth $26,107,692 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is Rumble Revving Up for Growth or Just Sputtering?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms Its Guidance, Time to Buy?
- What is a Dividend King?
- 4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.