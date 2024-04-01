Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Invests $240,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $289.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.76. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,084 shares of company stock worth $86,554,611 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

