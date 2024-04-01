Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after buying an additional 236,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $438.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.87. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.85 and a twelve month high of $440.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.83.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

