Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $51.06 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

