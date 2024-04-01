Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,020 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,084 shares of company stock valued at $86,554,611. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

ANET opened at $289.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.76.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.