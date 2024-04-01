Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,922 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $536.85 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $352.34 and a 1-year high of $540.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.74.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

