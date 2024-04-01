Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 395 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,358,000. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.05. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

