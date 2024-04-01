Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $607.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $586.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.04. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $634.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.