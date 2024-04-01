Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 229,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROW stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $414.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Stories

