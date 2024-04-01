ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Short Interest Update

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 104,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 192,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 88,505 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 277,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 64,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 583.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 172,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 147,259 shares during the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Stock Performance

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

