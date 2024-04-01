ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Down 15.8% in March

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,700 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 29th total of 991,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ASML by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,024,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $970.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. ASML has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $933.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $756.67.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

