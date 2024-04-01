Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 179.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,543 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 411,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 39,937 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 225,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 121,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,919,000 after buying an additional 71,441 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Avangrid Price Performance

NYSE AGR opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.54. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.70%.

Avangrid Profile

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.