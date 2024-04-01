Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,751 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,550,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 190.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $97.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.