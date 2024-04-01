Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 54,021 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 54,021 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,034,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,517,327,000 after purchasing an additional 239,988 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $762,367,000 after purchasing an additional 176,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,772,000 after purchasing an additional 70,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $148.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.31. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $149.54. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,236,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,236,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

