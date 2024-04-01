AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,653,000 after buying an additional 358,399 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,295 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,198,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.81.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.