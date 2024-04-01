Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 433.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,854 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,535,000 after buying an additional 451,350 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 379,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,474,000 after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.73.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $312.88 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $325.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.73 and a 200 day moving average of $247.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

