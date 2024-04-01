Ballast Inc. Purchases Shares of 601 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $903.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.20 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $778.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $578.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

