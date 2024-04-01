Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 1,376 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.5% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $261.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.