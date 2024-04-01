Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 1,376 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.5% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply
In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
Tractor Supply stock opened at $261.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $268.02.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Tractor Supply Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
