Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 1,922 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.8% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $169.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis



Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading



