Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 3,647 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2,827.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 3.1% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,627.88 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,586.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3,323.10. The company has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

