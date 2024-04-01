Bellecapital International Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 232,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 125,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Garmin Stock Up 0.6 %

GRMN opened at $148.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.05 and its 200-day moving average is $122.31. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $149.54.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

