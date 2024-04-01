Bellecapital International Ltd. Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 2.8% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 45.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $425.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $329.46 and a one year high of $461.16. The firm has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

