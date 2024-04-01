Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 2,582 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 466.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50,846 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $104.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $105.67.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.