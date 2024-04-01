Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 2,582 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $104.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $105.67.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.