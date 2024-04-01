Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 2,706 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises about 3.3% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.24, for a total value of $6,813,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,800 shares in the company, valued at $489,329,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,084 shares of company stock worth $86,554,611. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $289.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.76. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.