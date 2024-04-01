Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 52,851 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,851 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises about 1.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Copart by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT opened at $57.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.87. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $58.15.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

